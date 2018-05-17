Health advisory canceled for Dubois Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Health advisory canceled for Dubois Park

UPDATE:  The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Thursday canceled the health advisory for Dubois Park Lagoon after resampling showed the waters in the good range.

The Health Advisory for Lake Worth Beach remains in effect as its resampling showed an increase from 190 colonies per 100 mL of marine water to 531 colonies per 100 mL, well in excess of 71 colonies per 100 milliliters of marine water that put the beach in the poor range Tuesday.

EARLIER STORY: The Palm Beach County Health Department issued an advisory this week warning that high bacteria levels at two beaches make them unsafe for swimming.

Lake Worth Beach is on that list, but Dubois Park in Jupiter is on the list almost every time it rains.

At Dubois Park, Tina Kraft didn't know about the advisory.

"Brings down the whole quality of living," said Kraft.

High bacteria signs are up once again there.

"We get heavy rains like this, it can't tidal or flush itself out," said Tim O'Connor with the Palm Beach County Health Department.

Bud Howard with the Loxahatchee River District says the good news is this is not a septic issue and the drainage has improved.

"Palm Beach County did some work here to dredge," said Howard.

The bad news is the problem still exists. Bud says it's hard to pinpoint a solution.

"I think the best solution is to understand the science; perhaps have a better test to help us understand the human health hazard," said Howard.

