Health advisory canceled for Dubois Park

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

UPDATE: The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Thursday canceled the health advisory for Dubois Park Lagoon after resampling showed the waters in the good range.

The Health Advisory for Lake Worth Beach remains in effect as its resampling showed an increase from 190 colonies per 100 mL of marine water to 531 colonies per 100 mL, well in excess of 71 colonies per 100 milliliters of marine water that put the beach in the poor range Tuesday.

EARLIER STORY: The Palm Beach County Health Department issued an advisory this week warning that high bacteria levels at two beaches make them unsafe for swimming.

Lake Worth Beach is on that list, but Dubois Park in Jupiter is on the list almost every time it rains.

At Dubois Park, Tina Kraft didn't know about the advisory.

"Brings down the whole quality of living," said Kraft.

High bacteria signs are up once again there.

"We get heavy rains like this, it can't tidal or flush itself out," said Tim O'Connor with the Palm Beach County Health Department.

Bud Howard with the Loxahatchee River District says the good news is this is not a septic issue and the drainage has improved.

"Palm Beach County did some work here to dredge," said Howard.

The bad news is the problem still exists. Bud says it's hard to pinpoint a solution.

"I think the best solution is to understand the science; perhaps have a better test to help us understand the human health hazard," said Howard.