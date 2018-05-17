Speed limit increasing to 70 mph in Indian River - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Speed limit increasing to 70 mph in Indian River

picture by OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION/WIKIPEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS 2.0 picture by OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION/WIKIPEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS 2.0

You can't put your pedal to the metal, but you will soon be able to increase your speed on I-95 in Indian River County.

The speed limit will return to 70 mph May 18 at 5 p.m. from south of SR 60 to the Indian River/Brevard County Line, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Although a road widening project is nearing completion, FDOT asks drivers to continue to be cautious, slow down and stay alert while traveling through the construction zone and on I-95.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.