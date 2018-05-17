Teenager hurt in Boynton Beach drive-by shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teenager hurt in Boynton Beach drive-by shooting

A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting in Boynton Beach Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened just before 7:30 in the 400 block of Northeast Second Street.

The 16-year-old male was standing outside of a house when he was shot in the foot, police said.

He has non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about the incident you are urged to call Det. Nicole Loshelder at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.  

