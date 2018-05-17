iPhone an issue in Austin & Perry case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

iPhone an issue in Austin & Perry case

A judge has ordered the father of Austin Stephanos to hand over any information on his iPhone from the day his son and a friend went missing.

Austin and Perry Cohen disappeared in 2015 after they were last seen leaving for a fishing trip from the Jupiter Inlet.

The family of Perry Cohen is suing the family of Austin Stephanos claiming they were negligent and did not properly notify authorities after they learned the boys went missing on the water.

