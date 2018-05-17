Road hazard: Alligators are a danger to cars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Road hazard: Alligators are a danger to cars

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - If you are from Florida, you know that June 1 marks the start of two seasons; hurricane and alligator mating seasons.

It's not too early to see the signs of both.

In the Glades, Sandi Davis was heading home to Pahokee Monday night when she hit a gator on State Road 98.

"Never hit a gator before," said Davis.

She took her car to Cavinee's Paint and Body Shop in Belle Glade.

J.P. Sasser has already taken in two other cars from drivers who hit gators.

"Structural damage underneath," said Sasser as he showed yet another car that is a total loss.

All three crashes happened in western Palm Beach County.

As gator mating season draws near, now is the time the reptiles start getting active.

"See them everywhere and they gotta get where they're going and the cars are taking them out," said Sasser.

So be on the lookout for alligators on the road.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.