Road hazard: Alligators are a danger to cars

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - If you are from Florida, you know that June 1 marks the start of two seasons; hurricane and alligator mating seasons.

It's not too early to see the signs of both.

In the Glades, Sandi Davis was heading home to Pahokee Monday night when she hit a gator on State Road 98.

"Never hit a gator before," said Davis.

She took her car to Cavinee's Paint and Body Shop in Belle Glade.

J.P. Sasser has already taken in two other cars from drivers who hit gators.

"Structural damage underneath," said Sasser as he showed yet another car that is a total loss.

All three crashes happened in western Palm Beach County.

As gator mating season draws near, now is the time the reptiles start getting active.

"See them everywhere and they gotta get where they're going and the cars are taking them out," said Sasser.

So be on the lookout for alligators on the road.

