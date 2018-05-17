Possible relief in sight for Lantana Airport - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Possible relief in sight for Lantana Airport

Relief could be insight for the local businesses at the Lantana

Airport who have suffered from the temporary flight restrictions when President Trump comes to town.

Thursday, we learned that there is 3.5 million dollars included in the draft transportation spending bill, according to Representative Lois Frankel.

Frankel posting this on Facebook, 'Great news! Included in the draft transportation spending bill is $3.5 million in reimbursement funds for airports & small businesses affected by temporary flight restrictions when President Donald J. Trump visits his residences – including Mar-a-Lago in #PalmBeachCounty. These restrictions have a major impact on small local businesses like the Lantana Airport, and I’m hopeful we can get them some relief."

“To have at least preliminarily 3.5 millions dollars in the appropriations committee budget is a big deal,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner.

He’s been a voice for these businesses. He says the county is doing its own part by helping with some rent rebate or rent relief in the meantime.

However, he says telling this federal money a huge step in the right direction.

“This is an indication that there is a little bit of support for what we’re trying to do,” said Kerner. “But it’s far from over.

This is the first quarter. We have a lot of game left to play and we’re going to continue to fight.”

If the bill does pass, it would likely be up to the FAA to decide how its allocated to the individual
businesses and workers.

