Possible relief in sight for Lantana Airport

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Relief could be insight for the local businesses at the Lantana

Airport who have suffered from the temporary flight restrictions when President Trump comes to town.

Thursday, we learned that there is 3.5 million dollars included in the draft transportation spending bill, according to Representative Lois Frankel.

Frankel posting this on Facebook, 'Great news! Included in the draft transportation spending bill is $3.5 million in reimbursement funds for airports & small businesses affected by temporary flight restrictions when President Donald J. Trump visits his residences – including Mar-a-Lago in #PalmBeachCounty. These restrictions have a major impact on small local businesses like the Lantana Airport, and I’m hopeful we can get them some relief."

“To have at least preliminarily 3.5 millions dollars in the appropriations committee budget is a big deal,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner.

He’s been a voice for these businesses. He says the county is doing its own part by helping with some rent rebate or rent relief in the meantime.

However, he says telling this federal money a huge step in the right direction.

“This is an indication that there is a little bit of support for what we’re trying to do,” said Kerner. “But it’s far from over.

This is the first quarter. We have a lot of game left to play and we’re going to continue to fight.”

If the bill does pass, it would likely be up to the FAA to decide how its allocated to the individual

businesses and workers.

