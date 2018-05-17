Boynton trio arrested for snatching purses

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - In seconds, Boynton Beach police say a woman shopping at Bed Bath and Beyond was pushed down and her purse was stolen.

Police say the woman was targeted. According to the arrest report, Anthony Thomas was targeting women who didn't have their purse strapped across their body.

"I know it looks kind of dorky, but I always have my purse right in front of me," Risa Beckerman said.

Beckerman says she changed the way she carried her purse after her mother's wallet was stolen from inside of her bag.

"And he took her wallet right out of her purse," she recalled.

In this case, Boynton Beach police say Thomas grabbed the elderly woman's purse and then left the area. Police later caught up with him and two other women.

Thomas, along with Latasha Hugee and Tierra Banks, were arrested and charged with Strong Arm Robbery. The robbery now has some shoppers in the area thinking twice.

"If somebody comes up to you and they're going to rob you give them your purse," one shopper said. "Your life is worth more than your purse."

Police say Thomas, Hugee and Banks might be responsible for other thefts in the area.

