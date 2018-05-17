Boynton trio arrested for snatching purses - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton trio arrested for snatching purses

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - In seconds, Boynton Beach police say a woman shopping at Bed Bath and Beyond was pushed down and her purse was stolen.

Police say the woman was targeted. According to the arrest report, Anthony Thomas was targeting women who didn't have their purse strapped across their body.

"I know it looks kind of dorky, but I always have my purse right in front of me," Risa Beckerman said. 

Beckerman says she changed the way she carried her purse after her mother's wallet was stolen from inside of her bag.

"And he took her wallet right out of her purse," she recalled. 

In this case, Boynton Beach police say Thomas grabbed the elderly woman's purse and then left the area. Police later caught up with him and two other women. 

Thomas, along with Latasha Hugee and Tierra Banks, were arrested and charged with Strong Arm Robbery. The robbery now has some shoppers in the area thinking twice.

"If somebody comes up to you and they're going to rob you give them your purse," one shopper said. "Your life is worth more than your purse."

Police say Thomas, Hugee and Banks might be responsible for other thefts in the area. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.