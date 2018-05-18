8-Foot gator spotted wandering in PSL yard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

8-Foot gator spotted wandering in PSL yard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - An 8-foot gator was spotted wandering at a Port St. Lucie house yard. 

A construction crew working on the home found the gator after noticing people taking pictures. 

The gator went into a canal behind the house before Animal Care and Control could arrive at the scene.

Video courtesy of Clara Gabriela

