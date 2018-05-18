Royal Palm crash sends 2 people to the hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm crash sends 2 people to the hospital

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Royal Palm Beach sent two people to the hospital.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said in a written statement that the wreck occurred at 7:45 a.m. near Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Meadowlark Drive.

Borroto said one vehicle rolled over.

Three patients were evaluated, and two were transported to a local hospital.

