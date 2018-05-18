Hot Ticket: Memorial Day Concert in Mizner Park

Boca Raton, Fla.-The City of Boca Raton Recreation Services will host a FREE star-studded concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, welcoming local indie musicians,The Helmsmen, and country artists, Shane Duncan Band / All Access Band. Food trucks and a beer garden featuring local breweries will also be available.



Blankets and chairs are permitted and chairs will also be available to rent for $5.00 (free for Veterans). There is limited free parking for Veterans in the lot adjacent to the amphitheater. No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages permitted. The event is rain or shine. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.



The City of Boca Raton is once again teaming up with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, a local non-profit, to offer an area at this event where attendees can write a letter to a soldier and where goods may be donated to create “We Care” packages to be sent to deployed soldiers.

**Needed items include foil tuna packs, individual packs nuts/dried fruits, individual packs of drink mixes, ramen noodles, trail mix, snack/breakfast bars, oatmeal/grits packs, crackers, hot chocolate, microwaveable ravioli, mac & cheese, snack storage bags, gallon storage bags, scotch tape refills, Q-tips, tissues, baby wipes, lip balm/chapstick, baby/foot powder, insect repellent wipes, tampons, bar soap, mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, hand sanitizer, disposable razors, and shave cream packets.**



At 9 a.m., a commemorative ceremony will also take place at the Boca Raton Cemetery, 449 SW 4th Avenue, featuring Veteran groups, City Officials, music by the Fort Lauderdale Highlanders, drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC, and the Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guard.