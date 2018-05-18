Delray police hold memorial ceremony - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray police hold memorial ceremony

The Delray Beach Police Department on Friday morning held its annual memorial ceremony.

The department paid tribute to Officer John Kennedy who was killed in an ambush in his patrol car in 1974 and Sergeant Adam Rosenthal who died in a crash on his way to work in 2011.

"For those that are still working, it's a sense of pride that we never forget those who have gone before us and you know it's again for the families. We don't want them ever to think that we don't remember their families," said Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman.

129 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty last year.
 

