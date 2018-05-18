Delray police hold memorial ceremony

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Delray Beach Police Department on Friday morning held its annual memorial ceremony.

The department paid tribute to Officer John Kennedy who was killed in an ambush in his patrol car in 1974 and Sergeant Adam Rosenthal who died in a crash on his way to work in 2011.

"For those that are still working, it's a sense of pride that we never forget those who have gone before us and you know it's again for the families. We don't want them ever to think that we don't remember their families," said Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman.

129 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty last year.



