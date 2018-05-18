Delray police hold memorial ceremony

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
The Delray Beach Police Department on Friday morning held its annual memorial ceremony.
The department paid tribute to Officer John Kennedy who was killed in an ambush in his patrol car in 1974 and Sergeant Adam Rosenthal who died in a crash on his way to work in 2011.
"For those that are still working, it's a sense of pride that we never forget those who have gone before us and you know it's again for the families. We don't want them ever to think that we don't remember their families," said Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman.