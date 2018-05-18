Farmers hit hard after heavy rainfall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Farmers hit hard after heavy rainfall

A week's worth of rain, with more in the forecast Saturday, is devastating news for area farmers.

At Hundley Farms near Belle Glade, there are fields of sweet corn.

The only problem is crews can't get out in the field to harvest.

"We're just dealing with very wet conditions right here that make it impossible to get equipment through the field," said John Hundley.

Stuart Stein says farmers are losing money.

"If it doesn't make grade then you can't sell it so it impacts that as well," says Stein.

It also can hurt the consumer and Memorial Day Weekend.

"They may not get as much product they'd like to buy," said Hundley talking about his customers. "There won't be enough for them to sell."

Hundley says his crews will be out Saturday trying to harvest as much as possible.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.