Fundraising efforts clouded by another tragedy

For months, dozens of students from Jupiter High School worked to plan a fundraiser to support the people at Stoneman Douglas. 

For the students, February 14 is a day they can't forget.

"It hit super close to home," Gabriela Young said. 

17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School. The day of the shooting, Young and Josie Lesser made a promise to try to change the story. 

"This is where we are supposed to make connections with people and learn and shouldn't be where we are scared to go to school," Young said. 

So, the Jupiter High School juniors started a club called 'Stoneman Strong.' They held their first major fundraising event for gun violence prevention and mental health awareness onFriday. 

But before the event, students learned of the 10 people killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, Friday morning. 

"I want to say it was shocking, but it's really not just because how many times this has occurred," Young said. 

She says they will dedicate a moment of silence for the shooting victims in Texas. 

"We're one community," Lesser said. "We may all be from different states in different cities different races, different genders, but we are one community. We're all Americans and we really need to come together and just stand unified and make a difference."

The students are also encouraging people to register to vote. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. 
 

