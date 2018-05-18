Local community holds service for Texas victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local community holds service for Texas victims

The call to action has already begun as those in our community remember the victims lost Friday in Texas and vow to put a stop to school shootings.

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor held a memorial service and moment of silence for the victims. After the moment of silence, they vowed to make their voices heard.

It was another service and another call to action after yet another mass school shooting.

“I was in school and I got an alert on my phone that there was an active shooter, and I’m like uh oh not again,” said Ari Silver. Ari started Student March to Stop Gun Violence in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

Parkland is just a few communities away from where he goes to school.

“It was like if it can happen to them, it will happen to us. It can happen to anyone."

Like so many others, Ari hoped Parkland would be the last and the movements—the turning point.

However, just three short months later, we all find our selves mourning again.

“It’s just a reminder that we’re not safe in our schools anymore,” said Ari.

The synagogue will hold a candidate forum on June 5 to discuss gun violence and other issues important to the community.

