High school remembers lost class of 2006

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the state's top high schools is remembering a group of seniors who weren't able to graduate with their class due to Hurricane Katrina.

Seventy seniors weren't able to make it back when Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans reopened in January 2006.

This Sunday, the school will honor them at a brunch that's part of the school's regular graduation ceremonies. The former students will receive an honorary diploma.

Adeyele "Yele" Akanji can't make it to the ceremony because he lives outside of Dallas and his wife is expecting their second child. But he plans to have the honorary diploma mailed to his parents.

School head Patrick Widhalm says the effort to honor the class of 2006 grew out of a conversation with a former student.