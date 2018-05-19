High school remembers lost class of 2006 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

High school remembers lost class of 2006

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the state's top high schools is remembering a group of seniors who weren't able to graduate with their class due to Hurricane Katrina.

Seventy seniors weren't able to make it back when Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans reopened in January 2006.

This Sunday, the school will honor them at a brunch that's part of the school's regular graduation ceremonies. The former students will receive an honorary diploma.

Adeyele "Yele" Akanji can't make it to the ceremony because he lives outside of Dallas and his wife is expecting their second child. But he plans to have the honorary diploma mailed to his parents.

School head Patrick Widhalm says the effort to honor the class of 2006 grew out of a conversation with a former student.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.