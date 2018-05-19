20 Hurt, 1 missing after blast at chemical plant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

20 Hurt, 1 missing after blast at chemical plant

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

Television station KHOU reports that the blast happened Saturday morning at the Kuraray America Eval factory in Pasadena.

The local fire marshal says 20 people were hurt and one is missing. The extent of the injuries isn't known. The fire has gone out.

According to the company's website, the plant specializes in making chemicals, fiber and resin.

