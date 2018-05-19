Jimmy Carter gently jabs Trump at commencement

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter started his commencement address at Liberty University in Virginia with a gentle jab at President Donald Trump.
Carter's speech Saturday came a year after Trump spoke to Liberty graduates.
Carter began by noting the crowd was even bigger than 2017.
Carter said, "I don't know if President Trump would admit that." The remark harkened back to controversies over Trump's claim of a massive inauguration crowd exceeding 1 million, despite photographic evidence suggesting otherwise.
Carter is the third president Liberty has hosted for commencement. The university is a hub for conservative politics, often frequented by candidates courting evangelical voters.
Carter is an evangelical as well, but with a more progressive view of Christianity.
The bulk of Carter's speech emphasized broad themes of human rights and equality.