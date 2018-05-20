Ticket sold in New Jersey wins Powerball jackpot

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Lottery officials say a single ticket sold at a New Jersey grocery store won the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $315.3 million.
The New Jersey Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at a Shoprite in Hackensack, Bergen County. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.
Acting Executive Director John White says officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the winning ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and then contact lottery headquarters.
White notes that the Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in New Jersey in March.
The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were 3, 6, 9, 17, 56 and Powerball 25. The Power Play multiplier was 3.