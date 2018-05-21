Accused poacher admits he eats gopher tortoises

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a 28-year-old man faces poaching charges after deputies said he was caught with two gopher tortoises at a state park.

Deputies responded Sunday evening to Seabranch Preserve State Park and found the suspect, identified as Robert Lane, on the ground.

The sheriff's office said Lane pulled two endangered tortoises from their hole and was on the ground searching for others.

Lane was in possession of a male and a female gopher tortoise when deputies caught him.

They said he admitted to deputies that he pulled both of the tortoises from their hole and was going to take them home where he had planned to eat them.

Gopher tortoises are a threatened species and federally protected.

The case was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Lane faces charges related to poaching on state property.

Deputies said they found the hole where Lane pulled the tortoises from and returned both reptiles to the location.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.