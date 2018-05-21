Wellington Aero Club receives significant rain

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
WELLINGTON, Fla. - Standing water is a major concern Monday morning for residents living in the Aero Club Community.
The Village of Wellington recognizes flooding is an issue and has a public works crew removing water as fast as possible through its water pumps.
A Wellington spokesperson said they are pumping to the storage area in Section 24 and that water is within expected levels based on the rainfall totals.
The village wants to warn residents not to be alarmed by standing water in swales, which are designed to retain storm water and help keep the streets from flooding.
The village also said residents should remove debris from street grates to prevent blockage.
Also, make sure you turn off your sprinklers and let the rainfall water your lawn.
