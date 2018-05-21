Wellington Aero Club receives significant rain - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington Aero Club receives significant rain

WELLINGTON, Fla. - Standing water is a major concern Monday morning for residents living in the Aero Club Community. 

The Village of Wellington recognizes flooding is an issue and has a public works crew removing water as fast as possible through its water pumps.

A Wellington spokesperson said they are pumping to the storage area in Section 24 and that water is within expected levels based on the rainfall totals.

The village wants to warn residents not to be alarmed by standing water in swales, which are designed to retain storm water and help keep the streets from flooding.

The village also said residents should remove debris from street grates to prevent blockage.

Also, make sure you turn off your sprinklers and let the rainfall water your lawn.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.