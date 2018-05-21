Shoplifting suspects sought by Martin Co. Sheriff's Office - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shoplifting suspects sought by Martin Co. Sheriff's Office

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help detectives sniff out a man and woman it suspects of shoplifting perfume at Walgreens stores throughout the county.

The sheriff's office posted photos of the couple who man be driving a silver Mazda 3 with a hatchback.

The sheriff's office wants anyone who can identify them to call Detective Michael McMahan at 772-220-7071.

