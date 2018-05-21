Flooding closes Martin County intersection - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flooding closes Martin County intersection

PALM CITY, Fla. -- Engineers are on the scene of some minor flooding in Palm City that has closed an intersection.

Sunset Trail at Mapp Road was shut down Monday morning.

Contractors working on a drainage project along the street are bringing in a pump to address the issue to see if there is a blockage somewhere.

Meantime, Tom Craton with radio station WCNO is hoping the water doesn’t get into his studio. “If it comes it, we’ve got our equipment here… equipment in our back room, it can be damaged if the rain comes in.”

Martin County is midway through a major stormwater retention project along Mapp Road that will alleviate many of these issues in the future.

Right now, Palm City, Palm City Farms, and Indiantown have felt the biggest impact from the rain.

