PBSO Capt. gets probation for DUI injury crash

PBSO Capt. gets probation for DUI injury crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Captain was sentenced to 12 months probation for driving under the influence and causing a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Capt. David Smith pleaded guilty Monday morning to DUI for a July 2017 crash.

Smith, driving a blue Mustang, collided with a motorcyclist along Southern Blvd near Cypress Head Ave around 11 p.m. on that July night.

Smith “seemed confused, was staggering, and almost fell over when he stood up on the curve,” a deputy who responded to the scene wrote in Smith's arrest report.

The deputy said Smith told him he drank six Bud Light beers and took a prescribed Xanax earlier in the day.

The motorcyclist was taken by trauma helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries. 

As part of the plea deal, Smith will have his driver's license revoked for one year and must pay the victim restitution. 

PBSO placed Smith on administrative leave after his arrest. Smith will continue working for the sheriff's office, Smith's attorney Michael Salnick said in court Monday.

