20% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has given a 20 percent chance of development to an area in the Gulf of Mexico for later this week.
While it's unclear if anything will actually develop, it is likely that rain chances will increase for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
While environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development during the next couple of days, some gradual development is possible later this week while the system moves into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across western Cuba and Florida over the next several days.
The NHC said they will issue another update on the system at 8 p.m. Monday.
Formation chance through 48 hours is near 0 percent, but formation chance through five days is 20 percent.