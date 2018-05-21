40% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

40% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has given a 40 percent chance of development to an area in the Gulf of Mexico for later this week.

While it's unclear if anything will actually develop, it is likely that rain chances will increase for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

While environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development during the next couple of days, some gradual development is possible later this week while the system moves into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across western Cuba and Florida over the next several days. 

An update on the system will be issued by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is near 0 percent. Formation chance through five days is 40 percent.

