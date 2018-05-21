60% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

60% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has now given a 60 percent chance of development to an area in the Gulf of Mexico for later this week.

A broad surface low centered just east of Belize is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into Florida.

Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds and proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

However, gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico. 

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible for much of Florida during the next several days. 

Formation chance through 48 hours is near 0 percent. Formation chance through five days is 60 percent.

