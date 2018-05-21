60% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

Posted: Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 PM EDT 2018-05-23 16:33:08 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:19 PM EDT 2018-05-23 17:19:56 GMT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
Posted: Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:03 AM EDT 2018-05-23 15:03:29 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:20 AM EDT 2018-05-23 15:20:46 GMT Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
Posted: Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT 2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT Updated: Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT 2018-05-22 04:37:05 GMT The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
Updated: Monday, May 21 2018 2:01 PM EDT 2018-05-21 18:01:47 GMT Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
The National Hurricane Center has now given a 60 percent chance of development to an area in the Gulf of Mexico for later this week.
A broad surface low centered just east of Belize is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into Florida.
Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds and proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.
However, gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible for much of Florida during the next several days.
Formation chance through 48 hours is near 0 percent. Formation chance through five days is 60 percent.
