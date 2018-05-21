90% chance for tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

The National Hurricane Center has now given a 90 percent chance of development to an area in the Gulf of Mexico in the next five days. The formation chance in the next 48 hours is at 70 percent.

RELATED: Hurricane Guide | More Weather | Radar | Alerts | Hourly Forecast | Download WPTV app

A broad surface low centered just east of Belize is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into Florida.

Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds and proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Computer models continue to lean toward a tropical depression, with hints of a weak Tropical Storm Alberto as a possibility.

The European model continues its trend of a track toward Louisiana and Mississippi moving inland late Sunday/early Monday.

The American model has now begun to shift west a bit, getting closer to the European model with a track toward the Big Bend part of Florida and moving inland early Sunday.

If the American Model plays out, we might have even more sunshine on Memorial Day but still with some chances for rain.

In both scenarios, South Florida will end up with a whole lot of rainfall (3-6 inches of rain) between Saturday and Monday.

At this point is looks like Saturday and a good chunk of Sunday will be pretty rainy, with maybe a few more breaks in the rain late Sunday and Monday.

130 PM: New Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued- There is a high chance (90%) of a subtropical or tropical depression forming in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Heavy rain and rip currents are the main threats for now. Full details: https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/bD3hS6n8QI — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.