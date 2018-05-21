Man shot, hospitalized in West Palm Beach

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.
It happened near 6th Street and North Sapodilla Avenue just after 1:30, police said.
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigators believe the victim was targeted.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call Detective Charles Branch 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers, 800-458-TIPS.