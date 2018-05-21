Man shot, hospitalized in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot, hospitalized in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened near 6th Street and North Sapodilla Avenue just after 1:30, police said.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call Detective Charles Branch 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers, 800-458-TIPS.

