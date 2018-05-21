St. Lucie Sheriff: 17 suspected dealers arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Sheriff: 17 suspected dealers arrested

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced the arrest of more than a dozen suspected drug dealers Monday.

17 were picked up as part of what he called Operation 2nd Mistake, are accused of selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal drugs.

Sheriff Mascara said information from a previous investigation led the department and its partners to the suspects.

In addition to drugs, investigators said they confiscated: A Walther 9mm handgun, Glock handgun, Model 1911 handgun, Palmetto Arms AR-15, 12 gauge shotgun, pistol-style Drako AK-47, Highpoint .45 cal. Handgun, and miscellaneous ammunition.

“As part of the investigation, two individuals from South Florida, Tyco Dean and John Allen Crane, Jr. were arrested in Martin County as they attempted to deliver almost half a kilo of heroin and cocaine," Sheriff Mascara said in a statement. “Both Dean and Crane are career criminals who served time in federal prison. John Allen Crane, Jr. has a violent history including armed robbery, armed sexual battery, kidnapping and is a registered sex offender.”

The sheriff's office said the department worked with the DEA, ATF, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and 19th Judicial Circuit State’s Attorney.

Story updated to reflect additional arrests revealed by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

