One parent's push for metal detectors at schools

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

School shootings and school safety are on Scott Barnhart's mind quite often now.

"You see your kids off to school and don't know if they're going to come back," said Barnhart.

That is why he emailed us. He feels strongly about a particular issue.

"What's needed to make schools safe," said Barnhart.

He wants metal detectors and single point entries at schools.

"Any kind of amusement park such as Disney or Universal Studios, any kind of event they have them as well I just think it's just worth our kids lives," said Barnhart.

Palm Beach County School District's Police Chief Lawrence Leon commented on metal detectors in February.

"You might as well start school at 4 in the morning and get everyone in on time," said Leon after the Parkland shooting.

Superintended Donald Fennoy has other priorities as well: "Expanding mental health in addition to putting people at schools with guns," he said in an interview in early May.

"Metal detectors, one entry, one exit and then armed guards. I'm for that. how could you not be for that?" Barnhart wonders.