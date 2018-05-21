Video shows car crash into tree on N Swinton Ave

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Surveillance video of a car crashing into a tree shows exactly why Dwayne Giuttari won’t let his young daughters play in his front yard on North Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.

“There’s no way," Giuttari said. "I get scared sometimes taking the trash out that someone is going to swerve and hit me.”

Guittari has lived along North Swinton Avenue for six years. He said traffic is getting heavier.

“This is like a main vein into Delray and it’s just getting worse and worse," he said.

He said cars have hit people's property in the area in recent years, but on Sunday afternoon, he certainly wasn't expecting to suddenly hear a loud sound.

“You knew something was wrong because it was so loud it was almost like fireworks," he said.

His surveillance video showed the car crashing into his gumbo limbo tree out front then backing up into a neighbor's yard. Guittari came out front to find the car on fire.

Delray Beach Police don't believe speeding played a factor in this crash. The driver told the community service officer the gas pedal got stuck.

However, in the past, police have targeted speeders on North Swinton Avenue. They ticketed seven drivers in an hour in September 2015.

"They could be ticketing all day on this road," Giuttari said.

Giuttari said he thinks distracted driving also plays a major role.

He'd like to see speed bumps, railings or some kind of safety devices put in place to protect people living in the area.

“Unfortunately nothing is going to happen until something or someone gets injured our dies and that’s the unfortunate part," Giuttari said.