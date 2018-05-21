Police searching for missing elderly woman

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
Delray Beach police are searching for a missing elderly woman.
Virginia Mackey Short is a resident of High Point. She left her home at 2 p.m. Monday to go to Publix at 4771 W. Atlantic Ave. and has not returned, officials say.
She may be driving a red 1999 Ford Windstar with FL tag E651EX, like the one on the picture.
Virginia is 5-feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. She wears glasses and is hard of hearing.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, tan shorts, brown shoes and a black purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Philippe at 561-243-7800.