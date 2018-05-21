Police searching for missing elderly woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing elderly woman

Delray Beach police are searching for a missing elderly woman.

Virginia Mackey Short is a resident of High Point. She left her home at 2 p.m. Monday to go to Publix at 4771 W. Atlantic Ave. and has not returned, officials say.

She may be driving a red 1999 Ford Windstar with FL tag E651EX, like the one on the picture. 

Virginia is 5-feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. She wears glasses and is hard of hearing.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, tan shorts, brown shoes and a black purse. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Philippe at 561-243-7800.

