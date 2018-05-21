1 Injured in vehicle vs. semi truck crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Injured in vehicle vs. semi truck crash

One person was flown to a local hospital following a vehicle vs. semi truck crash Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened on Beeline Highway and Jog Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.