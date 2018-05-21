Animal rescue organization flooded out - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Animal rescue organization flooded out

Elizabeth Accomando, who operates Barky Pines Animal Rescue, sheds tears over her animals.

A few years ago, she bought six acres of land west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road called the Santa Rosa Groves.

She cares for more than 100 abused and neglected animals. But recent rains have left their homes flooded out.

“The canals are being utilized by the surrounding municipalities there going to raise and we are going to continue to flood,” she said.

The organization says they’ve complained about the rising water... but now the animals will be evacuated to temporary homes.

“What I’m trying to do is to where somebody has a rental to rent to all of us as a whole because the last thing that I want to do is to shut down my rental. It's bad enough, my dreams are crushed”

Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
561-402-1451

