Preparing for mosquitoes to multiply

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Mosquito control expects mosquitoes could multiply once we get a break from the rain.

Frequent rain contributes to standing water, but also keeps it from getting stagnant. Once the rain dies down, mosquito control officials say the water stays still, and ultimately, creates perfect conditions for mosquitos to breed.

Martin County has not been able to spray for mosquitos because of the weather, but expects to be able to resume spraying Wednesday night.

Mosquito control has been collecting traps daily and monitoring the mosquito population to see which species are currently active and identify problem areas. Technicians have been working to to inspect areas with standing water and treat areas where mosquitos are found to be breeding.

Mosquito control also says it is possible that a very small scale aerial larvicide operation will be conducted in the near future to focus on specific areas that generate large numbers of pestiferous mosquitoes, or mosquitoes that carry disease.

In the Rio community of Martin County, residents are used to checking their properties for standing water. For a few years, that community experienced mosquitoes carrying disease and had to become extra vigilant.

Some residents say they’ve since become somewhat proficient in keeping mosquitoes at bay as well as they can.

“You just try to stay away from them,” said resident Michael Flanagan. “Kill as many as possible. Dump out any water you see standing.”

He has also tried other tricks.

“Just all the different things on the market, zappers, things that blow them into a little bucket, anything,” Flanagan said.

Now, all have worked perfectly.

“Tried everything, haven’t found anything that really works, but I haven’t given up,” Flanagan said, stating dumping standing water seems to be the best solution.

Mosquito experts also recommends wearing light colors, using bug spray with DEET and avoid being outside at dusk and dawn.

