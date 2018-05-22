West Palm Beach police officer injured in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach police officer injured in crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A West Palm Beach police officer was transported to a local hospital following a crash with a semi Monday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The wreck happened at 8:34 p.m. on Beeline Highway and Jog Road.

Officials say the semi truck was hit by a passing pickup truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over and tried to check the damage to his truck and check on the driver of the pickup.

That's when the officer, who was driving a white Crown Victoria, didn't notice the semi was stopped and struck it from behind.

The officer is in stable condition.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, West Palm Beach Fire Department and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 

Westbound lanes of Beeline Highway were shut down between Jog Road and Northlake Boulevard while  crews worked the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

