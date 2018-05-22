Boynton investigates 15 weekend car break-ins

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Car burglars were busy in Boynton Beach this weekend where police are investigating 15 break-ins since Friday.

Lindy Jenkins’ husband had his $500 weed wacker taken after someone smashed their passenger side window.

“It is a paycheck. It helped pay the bills,” she said about the gardening tool.



Raymond Kane had $10 in cash, glasses and a sentimental pen knife stolen.

“What bothers me most about that is, how did they get in?” Kane said.

A minivan owner is missing their wallet and found their passenger window smashed.

The Boynton Beach Police Department says nearly all 15 break ins happened to cars that had been unlocked.

“That’s not right. No way. Too many things going on. Too much problems. You never know who’s going to walk in and out, try to steal things and see if your doors are open,” said Mary Oliva. Three of her neighbors were hit.

Kane said he thinks someone picked his locks to get in.

“(The criminals) take this stuff down to the pawn shop and get a couple bucks and get high for the nights. I feel sorry for them. I mean, that’s some sort of a helluva way to live,” he said.

Lindy discovered her broken window right before she went to church Sunday.

“It’s ridiculous. You work so hard for things you need to work with and people just come along and don’t think nothing about no body else’s property and they just take it,” she said.

Police haven’t said if any or all of the 15 break-ins are connected.

