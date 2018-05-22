Amazon Experience Centers come to Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Amazon Experience Centers come to Palm Beach Co.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Future home buyers in Palm Beach County can now experience first-hand the convenience of fully- integrated smart homes.  Developers are calling it the future of home building.

Lennar who is building a new development called Kindred Cove, located off Jog Road in suburban West Palm Beach, says they have teamed up with Amazon to create an Experience Center.

In these Alexa-enabled smart homes, customers can simply ask Alexa to control the television, lights, thermostat, shades and more. 

The model homes showcase how customers can use Alexa in their everyday lives. Customers can experience just how easy it can be to reorder household essentials with a press of an Amazon Dash Button, listen or watch Prime content with Fire TV or schedule on-demand home services through Amazon Home Services.

If you are not a fan of Amazon, the company says they can sync the features with Apple and Google/Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.