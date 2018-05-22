Royal Palm students moved after gator spotted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm students moved after gator spotted

Reports of an alligator near Royal Palm Beach High School have prompted officials to move students from some portable classrooms Tuesday morning. 

According to Palm Beach County school district spokeswoman Kathy Burstein, there is a pond near the portables and the alligator was spotted nearby. 

Burstein says classes will go on as scheduled. 

Wildlife officers are headed to the scene.

