Port St. Lucie flooding traps residents in homes

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Residents in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood became trapped in their homes after flooding early Tuesday morning.
The flooding is occurring along Tiger Avenue where residents said they have not seen flooding like this in several years.
The residents said the city worked to fix the drainage along the street, and this is the first time they have seen this type of flooding.
At least one car was stalled out and stuck in the flood waters.
A flood warning was issued for areas of St. Lucie and Martin counties, but the warning expired at 8:30 a.m.
In Fort Pierce, the city registered 1.65 inches of rain Tuesday morning. This broke a record set in 1906.