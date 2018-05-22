Port St. Lucie flooding traps residents in homes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie flooding traps residents in homes

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Residents in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood became trapped in their homes after flooding early Tuesday morning.

The flooding is occurring along Tiger Avenue where residents said they have not seen flooding like this in several years.

The residents said the city worked to fix the drainage along the street, and this is the first time they have seen this type of flooding.

At least one car was stalled out and stuck in the flood waters.

A flood warning was issued for areas of St. Lucie and Martin counties, but the warning expired at 8:30 a.m. 

In Fort Pierce, the city registered 1.65 inches of rain Tuesday morning.  This broke a record set in 1906.

