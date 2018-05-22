Vero PD: Man had oxycodone, morphine & cocaine - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero PD: Man had oxycodone, morphine & cocaine

A man is facing felony drug charges after his arrest in Vero Beach.

Vero Beach police say a K-9 officer along with a bicycle officer were patrolling the area of 1900 9th Avenue at approximately 9pm on Friday, May 18, 2018.

The officers came in contact with 32-year-old Tomas Solomon.

Through an investigation, officers learned that Solomon was in possession of 97 Oxycodone 5mg pills, 99 morphine 30mg pills, 21 morphine 15 mg pills, 8.5 oxycodone 10 mg pills, cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana.

Solomon is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of Felony Trafficking of a controlled substance
  • Felony possession of Cocaine with intent to sell
  • Felony Possession/ Sale of MDMA/Ecstasy
  • Felony Possession of a Controlled substance with Intent to Sell
  • Misdemeanor Possession Marijuana under 20 grams
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor Resist Arrest without Violence

Solomon was on bond for a previous battery arrest and that bond was revoked due to this arrest. 

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail with No Bond.

