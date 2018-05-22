Vero PD: Man had oxycodone, morphine & cocaine

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
A man is facing felony drug charges after his arrest in Vero Beach.
Vero Beach police say a K-9 officer along with a bicycle officer were patrolling the area of 1900 9th Avenue at approximately 9pm on Friday, May 18, 2018.
The officers came in contact with 32-year-old Tomas Solomon.
Through an investigation, officers learned that Solomon was in possession of 97 Oxycodone 5mg pills, 99 morphine 30mg pills, 21 morphine 15 mg pills, 8.5 oxycodone 10 mg pills, cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana.
Solomon is facing the following charges:
Two counts of Felony Trafficking of a controlled substance
Felony possession of Cocaine with intent to sell
Felony Possession/ Sale of MDMA/Ecstasy
Felony Possession of a Controlled substance with Intent to Sell
Misdemeanor Possession Marijuana under 20 grams
Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Misdemeanor Resist Arrest without Violence
Solomon was on bond for a previous battery arrest and that bond was revoked due to this arrest.
He is being held at the Indian River County Jail with No Bond.