Jupiter man guilty of murder, hate crime

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos’ face looked like he came out of a boxing match, beaten and swollen with his eyes still open, according to a Jupiter Police officer that found his body.

Prosecutors say Lopez-Ramos, 18, was killed by three men targeting Guatemalan people they were looking to rob in Jupiter in 2015.

David Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder while committing a hate crime for Lopez-Ramos’s death. After five days of testimony, a Palm Beach County jury decided the killing was in cold-blood.

Harris will serve a life sentence.

"David Harris swung that axe one time. He did not kill Oneismo,” said Franklin Prince, Harris’ attorney during the trial.

Harris maintained the victim swung a pipe at him and Harris hit him with an axe in self-defense. Harris blamed his co-defendant, Austin Taggart, for Lopez-Ramos’ death.

“When Onesimo went down, Austin Taggart jumped on top of Onesimo and he pounded him with a rock," Prince said.

The three were accused of fighting Lopez-Ramos, fatally striking him with an axe and smashing his face in with a rock in Jupiter.

Harris told detectives after his arrest that Taggart went “Guat hunting,” looking for Guatemalan people to steal from a rob on the night of Lopez-Ramos’ killing. Prosecutors say Harris knew of Taggart’s intent and went walking in Jupiter with a group of “buddies” when they ended at Lopez-Ramos’ house.

“He came trying to grab me,” Elmer Lopez-Ramos, the victim’s brother, said via a translator in court about Harris. Elmer Lopez-Ramos said he felt threatened when the men arrived, grabbing an axe to defend himself but eventually ran. When he came back to the house, he said he found his brother beaten to death in the street.

“I touched his pulse. I put my ear up against his nose,” Elmer Lopez-Ramos said.

Mauda Lopez-Ramos, 29, said her brother was in school and was returning home from work on the night of his death. She was inside the home sleeping during the fight but went outside when she woke up to a loud knock on her door.

“He never got up. I wanted him to get up but he never got up,” Mauda Lopez-Ramos said.

The family, originally from Guatemala, moved to Jupiter in the early 2000s.

A Jupiter Police officer who responded to the scene testified when he arrived, he saw Lopez-Ramos laying on his back, face up with his eyes open.

"His face looked like the end of a boxing movie,” the officer said in court. More officers arrived and they performed CPR on Lopez-Ramos, without success.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer denied Harris' “stand your ground”motion earlier this year.

"There was no violence. There was no threat,” Prince said to Elmer Lopez-Ramos. “You were so drunk you went to get an axe and you eventually took that axe and you cut David Harris hand."

Taggart and Jesse Harris will be tried separately later this summer.

Harris said Elmer Lopez-Ramos squeezed his chest, which is how a fight began. "I was 265 pounds. I was insecure about my weight."

Harris said he chased Lopez-Ramos when Onesimo Lopez-Ramos came at him with a pipe so said he picked up the axe and hit Lopez-Ramos with it

"All I know is he fell down. I was there for about a minute, minute and a half," Harris said.

Then, he said he heard a boom, which he attributes to Taggart beating Lopez-Ramos’ face with a rock.

"You cracked his head with such force that is only seen in car accidents," Assistant State Attorney Jill Richstone said. Prosecutors said Taggart hit Lopez-Ramos with a piece of rebar and Harris struck him with an axe.

“A rock, rebar and an axe were all used on Onesimo as he laid face down in the dirt,” Assistant State Attorney Marci Horwitz-Rex said. Palm Beach County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Bell ruled Lopez-Ramos’ cause of death as blunt force trauma with injuries consistent with being beaten.

“This is not a case of justifiable homicide,” Horwitz-Rex said.

Prince maintained his client was not guilty of first-degree murder or a hate crime, saying their evidence does not match up to what prosecutors are claiming. A jury disagreed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.