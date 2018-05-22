Port St. Lucie drainage systems at capacity

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

The city of Port St. Lucie is bracing for more rain after more than 11 inches has fallen in eight days.

“It’s never been this bad," said Robert Steiner, whose backyard is more reminiscent of a small pond at the moment.

In a memo to the mayor and city council members, the deputy public works director wrote: 'The city's drainage systems are operating at capacity."

That memo also said the water levels at the Blackwell and Tiffany Pump stations increased three feet in four hours early Tuesday morning.

Public works employees spent Tuesday fixing potholes and clearing debris from canals to prevent them from clogging up culverts, which caused flooding on Tiger Avenue Tuesday morning. Localized flooding also happened on Blackwell Drive, Melaleuca Boulevard and Lennard Road, but no roads required closures.

Caught up with crews in Port St Lucie along Melaleuca Blvd who are clearing debris out of canal. There was some flooding around the area this morning pic.twitter.com/OV6jhBaubs — Amy Lipman (@AmyLipman) May 22, 2018

“Even with all this rain, you take away the blockage and, boom, you almost have instant relief," said Mayor Gregory Oravec.

Overall, Mayor Oravec said the streets have fared pretty well with the amount of rain that's come in over the last week compared to after Tropical Storm Fay in 2008, which caused major flooding and extended road closures.

Millions of dollars have gone into improving drainage since then through the Eastern Watershed Improvement Project.

“Certainly no businesses or homes are being threatened in Port St. Lucie and that’s a win," Mayor Oravec said.