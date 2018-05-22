Fire rescue ready if rural road floods

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Nancy Fried cares for animals at her Good Earth Farm in Loxahatchee Groves. But just outside her gate is B Road, a road that she says is a constant headache.

She worries that every time heavy rains wash out the dirt road it could delay emergency vehicles trying to get through.

"This is so dangerous. If somebody were sick like my neighbors are old if they had an emergency," she said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has a plan if emergency vehicles have to use the road. They have a high water vehicle ready to respond.

"It may not be a comfortable ride out to get you on a traditional truck to the hospital, and there will be delays because we can't control the road situation but there is no area that we can't get to," said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain Albert Borroto, RN, EMT-P.

Tuesday workers could be seen repairing the long stretch of B Road.