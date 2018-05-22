Responding in a washout in Loxahatchee Groves - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Responding in a washout in Loxahatchee Groves

Nancy Fried cares for animals at her Good Earth Farm in Loxahatchee Groves. But just outside her gate, a road that she says is a constant headache, "B" Road.

"You have the bumps going on, then you have the rain going on."

She worries every time heavy rains wash out the dirt road, it could delay emergency vehicles trying to get through.

"This is so dangerous. If somebody were sick like my neighbors are old if they had an emergency."

We spoke with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to find out what their plan is if emergency vehicles have to use this road. Turns out they have a high water vehicle ready to respond.

"It may not be a comfortable ride out to get you on a traditional truck to the hospital, and there will be delays because we can't control the road situation but there is no area that we can't get to."

Meanwhile today workers were repairing the long stretch of "B" Road.
 

