Flooding moves 3 graduations in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flooding moves 3 graduations in St. Lucie County

Due to recent heavy rains and flooding at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, three high school graduations scheduled for Thursday and Friday are being moved to different locations. 

St. Lucie West Centennial High School, Fort Pierce Central High School and Treasure Coast High School will now hold their graduations this week at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. 

Details below:

* Thursday, May 24
Fenn Center, Fort Pierce
St. Lucie West Centennial High School
Students with last name A - K will graduate at 8:30 a.m.
Students with last name L – Z will graduate at 11:30 a.m.

* Friday, May 25
Fenn Center, Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Central High School
Students with last name A – H and top 10 percent will graduate at 8 a.m.
Students with last name I – Z will graduate at 11 a.m.

* Friday, May 25
Fenn Center, Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast High School
Students with last name A – K will graduate at 2 p.m. 
Students with last name L – Z will graduate at 5 p.m.

