Flooding moves 3 graduations in St. Lucie County

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)
Due to recent heavy rains and flooding at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, three high school graduations scheduled for Thursday and Friday are being moved to different locations.
St. Lucie West Centennial High School, Fort Pierce Central High School and Treasure Coast High School will now hold their graduations this week at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
Details below:
* Thursday, May 24 Fenn Center, Fort Pierce St. Lucie West Centennial High School Students with last name A - K will graduate at 8:30 a.m. Students with last name L – Z will graduate at 11:30 a.m.
* Friday, May 25 Fenn Center, Fort Pierce Fort Pierce Central High School Students with last name A – H and top 10 percent will graduate at 8 a.m. Students with last name I – Z will graduate at 11 a.m.
* Friday, May 25 Fenn Center, Fort Pierce Treasure Coast High School Students with last name A – K will graduate at 2 p.m. Students with last name L – Z will graduate at 5 p.m.