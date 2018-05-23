Gov. Scott at Pratt & Whitney for new jobs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott at Pratt & Whitney for new jobs

 

Gov. Rick Scott is scheduled to be in Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning to highlight new jobs at the local Pratt & Whitney facility.

Scott is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. at the plant located on Beeline Highway.

The governor was in Palm Beach Gardens in April to highlight new jobs at United Technologies Corporation near Donald Ross Road.

 

 

