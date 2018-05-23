Gov. Scott announces new jobs at Pratt & Whitney - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott announces new jobs at Pratt & Whitney

Gov. Rick Scott is in Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning to highlight new jobs at the local Pratt & Whitney facility.

Scott announced at the plant, located on Beeline Highway, the company is adding 215 new positions. 

The governor was in Palm Beach Gardens in April to highlight new jobs at United Technologies Corporation near Donald Ross Road.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.