Pratt & Whitney adding more than 200 jobs

Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:03:29 GMT
Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:20:46 GMT
Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)
Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
Wednesday Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., announced it will create up to 215 jobs by 2022.
Pratt & Whitney Senior Vice President of Engineering Dave Carter said the $100 million investment will support projects vital to their defense customers.
At the company's Jupiter campus they test the F-135 engine for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
Governor Rick Scott was in attendance to celebrate the company’s success. Scott is running for U.S. Senate and said once he vacates the position of governor, he hopes his successor will continue to make it easier for companies like Pratt & Whitney to expand.
"If you want to invest in education you gotta have job growth; if you want to invest in the environment you gotta have job growth; if you want to invest in public safety you gotta have job growth," Scott said. "Adding 1.5 million jobs--- government didn’t do it, government just got out of the way."
Carter said the jobs will be highly skilled and high paying.