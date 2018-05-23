Boynton Beach student to compete in Spelling Bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach student to compete in Spelling Bee

South Florida will be well represented at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ten students with ties to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will vie for the chance to be named the top speller in the country.

Thomas Cherry will be competing in the national bee for the first time. Cherry is a 7th grader at Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Boynton Beach.

Cherry said he has studied up to 5 hours a day. He said he is a bit nervous for the competition.

“I have not done anything like this before, especially because it will be on national television,” Cherry told WPTV NewsChannel 5. “It will be very nerve-racking for me but I’m really excited for it.”

Spelling is not Cherry’s only accomplishment. He is also a champion Rubik’s Cube solver. He can even solve it with his feet. Cherry said his training with solving Rubik’s Cube is helping him study for the bee because it is all about perseverance.

As for his future, Cherry said he wants to go into computer science, business or math.

His family said they want to thank the Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach for sponsoring them and help the family travel to the bee to watch their son.

Preliminaries for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday May 30. The spellers who make the finals will compete for the title on Thursday, May 31.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.