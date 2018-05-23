Boynton Beach student to compete in Spelling Bee

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.

South Florida will be well represented at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ten students with ties to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will vie for the chance to be named the top speller in the country.

Thomas Cherry will be competing in the national bee for the first time. Cherry is a 7th grader at Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Boynton Beach.

Cherry said he has studied up to 5 hours a day. He said he is a bit nervous for the competition.

“I have not done anything like this before, especially because it will be on national television,” Cherry told WPTV NewsChannel 5. “It will be very nerve-racking for me but I’m really excited for it.”

Spelling is not Cherry’s only accomplishment. He is also a champion Rubik’s Cube solver. He can even solve it with his feet. Cherry said his training with solving Rubik’s Cube is helping him study for the bee because it is all about perseverance.

As for his future, Cherry said he wants to go into computer science, business or math.

His family said they want to thank the Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach for sponsoring them and help the family travel to the bee to watch their son.

Preliminaries for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday May 30. The spellers who make the finals will compete for the title on Thursday, May 31.

